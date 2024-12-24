Share

Former United States (US) President, Bill Clinton, on Tuesday, was discharged from the hospital, a day after he was admitted with a fever.

This is contained in a statement issued by Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Angel Urena on his X handle.

New Telegraph had on Monday, December 23, reported that the ex-President was hospitalized in Washington DC after developing a fever

The statement reads, “President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu.”

“He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received.”

