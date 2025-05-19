New Telegraph

May 19, 2025
  3. Ex-US President, Biden,…

Ex-US President, Biden, Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said yesterday. Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

His Office said: “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone sensitive which allows for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

