Ex-US Lawmaker, Lowey Dies At 87

Nita Lowey, a United States (US) lawmaker who represented New York in the House of Representatives for 32 years, has reportedly passed away at the age of 87.

New Telegraph gathered that the trailblazing lawmaker died on Saturday, March 15, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Announcing her demise in a statement issued on Sunday, her family wrote, “We will miss her more than words can say and take great comfort in knowing that she lived a full and purposeful life.”

The late lawmaker was born in the Bronx in 1937. Lowey attended Bronx High School of Science before earning her degree from Mount Holyoke College in 1959.

She married attorney Stephen Lowey in 1961 and entered Congress in 1988, where she represented New York’s 17th Congressional District for over three decades.

A close ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Clinton family, Lowey made history in 2019 when she became the first woman to chair the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

During her tenure, she clashed frequently with President Donald Trump, once calling him an “embarrassment” in a 2019 interview.

Lowey is survived by her husband, three children, and eight grandchildren.

Her passing marks the end of a distinguished career in US politics, where she played a crucial role in shaping government spending and policy.

