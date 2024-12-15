Ex-US House Speaker, Pelosi Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery

Share

The former House Speaker of the United States (US), Nancy Pelosi, on Saturday, undergone an emergency hip-replacement surgery.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the survey followed the injuries she sustained during a visit to Luxembourg.

According to a statement issued from her spokesperson, Ian Krager said, “Earlier this (Saturday) morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend.

The statement said the former Speaker “is grateful to US military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base (in Germany) and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.

Pelosi, 84, one of the leading voices of the Democratic Party, among the most powerful women in US political history.

She was injured and then hospitalized while visiting the small Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II’s Battle of the Bulge, according to Krager.

US media, citing unnamed insiders, had reported that Pelosi tripped while descending marble stairs and had fallen hard, breaking her hip.

Pelosi, the first and only woman to become speaker of the US House of Representatives, stepped down in 2023 from her second stint in the post.

She is still an elected representative from California and retains considerable influence on Capitol Hill.

