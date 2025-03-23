Share

Jessica Aber, a former United States (US) Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia has been reportedly found dead in her home in Alexandria, Virginia.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Alexandria Police Department on Saturday launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, while the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia is yet to determine the cause and manner of her passing.

Prior to her death, the 43-year-old recently resigned from her position after serving as US Attorney for nearly three years.

She was appointed to the role by President Joe Biden in 2021 and stepped down in January following the inauguration of President Donald Trump for his second term.

Reacting to the news, her successor, Erik Siebert, expressed deep sorrow. “We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Authorities have not provided further details as investigations continue.

