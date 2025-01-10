Ex-UNIZIK VC To Graduates: You Can Make It In Nigeria

Share

…says Japa not solution to economic hardship, unsustainable

A former Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, Prof Charles Esimone has called on the youths to stop the emigration to other countries in the name of Japa, as the greener pastures they are going out for is in Nigeria.

This was as he said that all they need to do is to engage in critical thinking and the sky would be their starting point.

Prof Esimone made this assertion, on Thursday during a lecture he delivered to mark the 4th and 5th Convocation Ceremonies and Award of First Degrees and Prizes at the Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos.

The Professor of Pharmacy, who delivered the lecture on the topic: “Education, Entrepreneurship, and Empowerment: Breaking the Cycle of Youth Unemployment and Japa Syndrome,” said that when unemployment is being discussed, it is not about statistics or economic forecasts, rather the address is about the aspirations and the potential of countless young people caught in a cycle of uncertainty – without jobs, without opportunities and often hope.

“This has led many to seek what is commonly referred to as the ‘Japa Syndrome,’ a wave of emigration in pursuit of greener pastures abroad. While such aspirations are understandable, this trend is neither sustainable nor the ultimate solution,” he added.

Further, he said that the real opportunities lie here at home, waiting to be cultivated through a commitment to education, entrepreneurship and empowerment.

Education, he continued, is not merely about receiving knowledge but also about fostering the ability to think critically and contribute meaningfully to society.

He said: “Education is a tool for real empowerment and a foundation for entrepreneurial success. Together we can transform challenges into opportunities and ensure that education remains a beacon of hope for our nation and the world.”

To Prof Esemone, entrepreneurship offers more than economic benefits; it empowers individuals to turn hobbies or passions into fulfilling careers, liberates creativity by breaking down bureaucratic barriers and unlocking the potential for unlimited financial growth. “It redefines the boundaries of possibility.”

He identified six ways by which youths could become entrepreneurs. They were: Small business owners Entrepreneurs; Innovators Entrepreneurs; Consultant Entrepreneurs; side-hustler entrepreneurs; Maker Entrepreneurs and creator Entrepreneurs.

Prof Esemone, who is currently a visiting Professor at Bujumbura University, Burundi, said that to make education relevant, there must be stronger synergies between academia, industry and government.

He said: “As graduates, you embody the hopes and aspirations of our nation. Together, let us reimagine education, not just as a personal stepping stone but as a societal cornerstone for lasting change, with courage, collaboration and commitment, we can turn the tide on the Japa phenomenon and build a future that inspires our best and brightest to stay, thrive and lead.”

Earlier, the Vice–Chancellor, Prof Samuel Bandele said that the Convocation lecture is a tradition that must be honoured.

He said: “I want to challenge all our staff that when we have an occasion like this, let us inform our people to be here.

“This is where the sediments of the knowledge that are good for the university would drop. It is always good for the members of the university to catch out of these drops so that they can expand their knowledge and make them great.

“It is a testament to the great things happening in the citadel of knowledge.”

A total of 296 students are graduating for the two sets of 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 with 106 and 160 students, respectively and 30 students for top up.

Share

Please follow and like us: