Ex-UNIOSUN Staff Arraigned Over Alleged Defamatory Publication Against VC, Lecturer

Osun State Police Command, on Wednesday, arraigned a 42-year-old man, Adebisi Benjamin, before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital, over alleged defamatory publications on social media against the Vice Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN ), Prof. Clement Adebooye.

The suspect, who operates a Facebook account under the name Benjamin Adebisi, made a defamatory post attributed to the institution’s VC that, “……… If you cannot manage the pension of one Neurology fellow without siphoning the interest, you have no moral right to criticise the Central Bank of Nigeria……..”.

Police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, informed the court that the defendant allegedly defamed the VC by posting the defamatory statement between the 8th of February and March 2026, in a manner likely to injure his reputation by exposing him to hatred, contempt, and ridicule, with the intent to damage him in his profession.

Elisha also said that the defendant posted a defamatory statement against a lecturer of the institution, Prof. Amos Popoola, in a manner to damage his profession.

“…… Professor Popoola, far from being a victim, has a history of questionable conduct. The same man who, in the 2016/2017 session, presided over a 100-level physics practical manual riddled with gross errors and misinformation………” Benjamin allegedly posted on Facebook.

He further said that the defendant did intend to defraud and falsely represent himself as a Lecturer of the Osun State University in a manner likely to mislead the members of the public.

Elisha said that the offence committed is contrary to Section 373 and punishable under Sections 375, 484, and 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The defendant, who is a former staff member of the institution, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge slammed against him by the police.

The Defence Counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo, applied for his bail in the most liberal terms.

Oladipupo cited Section 36(4) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999, saying that the defendant is still innocent and that the charge is still an allegation.

Elisha opposed the bail application on ground that it was difficult to apprehend the defendant, adding that electronic means were involved before he was arrested in Akure, Ondo State.

The presiding Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of five million naira with two sureties.

He added that one surety must be a resident in Osogbo and be ready to submit valid documents, while the second surety must be a blood relative of the defendant.

He ordered that the defendant should deposit his international passport with the court and adjourned the case till April 14, 2026, for mention.