Ex-UNILAG HOD Named President Of Lagos Literary Society

The Board of the Lagos Literary Society (LLS) has appointed Samuel Jide Timothy-Asobele, former Head of the Department of European Languages at the University of Lagos, as its new president.

The appointment, conveyed in a letter signed by the Emeritus Chairman of the Board, F.B.O. Akporobaro, confirms that Timothy-Asobele will serve a one-year term from May 2025 to May 2026.

Reacting to the appointment, the Sorbonne-trained scholar expressed gratitude, calling it a “distinguished offer.”

He said:

“I am delighted that LLS has considered me worthy of such honour. I do not take this promotion for granted. When Cardinal Richelieu in 1605 created the French Academy to honour France’s best writers, it marked the apogee of the country’s literary glory.”

Timothy-Asobele, who will be formally inaugurated on May 17 at a ceremony in Lagos, praised fellow literary icons and past honorees, including Akeem Lasisi, the late Bode Osanyin, Udu Yakubu, and Olusegun Osayomi.

He also expressed pride in being listed among notable figures like Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, the late JP Clark, and Akporobaro.

A native of Kabba in Kogi State, Timothy-Asobele is a prolific author with over 50 publications to his name.

