Ex-UNILAG Bursar Offers Strategies For Sustainable ‘Future-Ready’ Varsity System

Against the challenges of inadequate resources confronting the nation’s university system, former Bursar of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Lateef Odekunle, has identified diversified revenue streams, cost optimisation, risk management, collaboration among institutions and decolonisation of policies, as strategies universities should embrace in order to achieve financial sustainability and remain afloat especially in the 21st century.

This is as he stated that finances of public universities in Nigeria have been strained over the years due to several factors, including government policies, which forbids universities from charging fees relative to the services rendered, as well as the continued decline in the country’s economy.

Odekunle, who served as the University Bursar from 2011 to 2017, disclosed this in a lecture he delivered at the grand finale of this year’s UNILAG Bursary Day 2.0, titled:

“Building a Sustainable Future-Ready University: Ideas and Perceptions of Financial Managers,” which took place at the Rahamon Bello Hall of the university.

Odekunle, currently the Head of UNILAG Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC), however, highlighted the impact of poor finances on a university, saying this situation is responsible for the prevalent service level insolvency in many public institutions.

The guest speaker, who reiterated the indispensability of financial sustainability in delivering a future-ready university, also identified investments in innovation, human capacity building and stronger financial management as strategies which every university must embrace and should be committed to.

Added to this, the former Bursar also stressed the need for a modern, transparent accounting and financial reporting systems; advanced cash management and sophisticated accounting control measures in the university system.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola particularly applauded the staff of Bursary Department, led by the current University Bursar, Mrs Oluwafunmilola Adekunle for being a partners in progress in the ongoing efforts at achieving financial re-engineering component of the Future-Ready Agenda of the university.

She urged them to collaborate with financial experts in the academia and industry towards evolving financial solutions that would improve the financial fortunes of the university.

The Chairman of the event, Prof Tolu Odugbemi also underscored the vital role of every bursary staff in managing the finances of any institution.

Odugbemi, who was the ViceChancellor of the university between 2007 and 2010, recalled the support his administration enjoyed from the Bursary Unit, which according to him, ensured the regular payment of staff salaries and entitlements by the 25th of every month throughout his tenure.

