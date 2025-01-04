Ex-UniAbuja VC, Prof. Yaqub Dies At 74

Share

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja (Gen. Yakubu Gowon University), Prof. Nuhu Yaqub is dead.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Prof. Yaqub, who was also the Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University died at the age of 74.

In his tribute to the late Political Science Professor, the President of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), Hassan A. Saliu said, “Today marks a bittersweet milestone for the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA).

“We celebrate the life of Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, while also mourning the loss of our esteemed senior colleague, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub.

“Prof. Yaqub, a devoted member of our Association, left an indelible mark on the academic community. I had the privilege of writing a tribute to him just a few weeks ago. He was 74 years old.

“Born in Okene, Prof. Yaqub began his educational journey in Okene and Kano and later attended Bayero University, Kano, where he earned a first-class degree. His pursuit of knowledge took him to Canada and the UK.

“A distinguished academic, Prof. Yaqub served as a staff member at UDUS and went on to become the Vice-Chancellor of two public universities: the University of Abuja and Sokoto State University. I fondly referred to him as a “career VC.”

“As we bid our final farewell, Prof. Yaqub’s mortal remains will be committed to the earth later today, following a prayer ceremony. May God be pleased with him and grant him eternal rest.

“We will deeply miss Prof. Yaqub’s wisdom, guidance, and contributions to our Association.”

