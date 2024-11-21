Ex-UK Deputy PM, Prescott Dies At 86

Share

The former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), John Prescott passed away on Wednesday, November 20, at the age of 86.

New Telegraph recalls that Prescott was remarkably known as a key figure in transforming the Labour Party under Tony Blair.

Announcing his death on Thursday, his family stated that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery, in a care home.

Prescott, a working-class champion and former merchant seaman, played a pivotal role in Labour’s modernization during the 1990s.

Serving as the MP for Hull for over four decades, he became Blair’s deputy following Labour’s landslide 1997 election victory.

Blair praised him as “irreplaceable,” describing him as a unique force in British politics.

Keir Starmer, the current Labour leader and prime minister, hailed Prescott as “a true giant of the Labour movement.”

He credited Prescott with helping to shape policies that improved the lives of millions, particularly in addressing regional inequality, climate change, and workers’ rights.

Prescott’s political career was marked by his plain-speaking style and fierce dedication to his principles.

He served as a bridge between Labour’s factions, balancing Blair’s centrist vision with the party’s traditional left-wing values.

Despite controversies, including punching a protester who threw an egg at him during a campaign stop, Prescott earned widespread respect for his leadership and commitment to public service.

In his later years, Prescott battled health challenges, including a stroke in 2019 and Alzheimer’s disease, which led to his retirement from the House of Lords earlier this year.

His legacy as a staunch advocate for working people and a driving force behind Labour’s most transformative era will endure in British politics.

Prescott is survived by his wife, Pauline, and their two sons.

