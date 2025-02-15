Share

A former United States(US) envoy to Russia, Michael McFaul has outrightly faulted the speech made by Vice-President JD Vance at the security conference in Munich, Germany, where he condemned the lack of values in Europe.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that JD Vance had launched a scathing attack on European democracies, saying the greatest threat facing the continent was not from Russia and China, but “From within”.

Vance said he is more worried about the lack of free speech in Europe than about China and Russia.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to his comments, McFaul described Vance’s comments as Insulting’ to Europe.

“There was a hypothesis in the speech that Europeans in democracies are not allowed to speak and are not being represented,” McFaul told Politico.

“The notion that there is censorship—[Vance] used the word ‘commissars’ to describe the European Union—that is just insulting, and it’s just empirically not true.

“But then he left out the places where it is true,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: