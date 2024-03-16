Ex-Thisday Employee Gets NBC’s Nod To Operate First Children’s TV Station in Nigeria

In a groundbreaking move, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted a licence to a former Editorial Member of Thisday Newspapers, Idowu Sowunmi, to operate Nigeria’s first-ever children’s television station. The new station, which will be sited in Lagos State, is expected to cater specifically to the entertainment and educational needs of the country’s ever-growing population of the youngest citizens.

Programming will include a range of locally-produced and international content, including cartoons, educational shows, and live-action series. Sowunmi said his com- pany, Three Tees Entertainment Limited, was committed to providing high-quality, age-appropriate content that promotes learning, creativity, and positive values.

The launch of this station will mark a significant milestone in Nigeria’s broadcasting landscape and is expected to have a profound impact on the lives of children across the country. Speaking further, Sowunmi, who is the company’s Chairman/Chief Promoter, said: “We are honoured at Three Tees Entertainment Limited to pioneering this initiative.” According to him, “We are dedicated to creating a platform that inspires, educates, and entertains Nigeria’s future leaders. We’re also coming up with the First Children’s Radio as soon as we secure the necessary approval.