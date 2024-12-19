Ex-The Sun News Editor Loses Wife

Share

A businesswoman and community leader, Alhaja Bilikis Abake Aiyekoti, aged 62 has passed on.

The deceased who owns Abake stores in the Dalemo Area of Lagos State died on December 4.

She has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

She was the wife of the former News Editor of The Sun Newspapers, Alhaji Sina Aiyekoti.

Alhaja Bilkis is survived by her widower and four children, including, Alhaja Sekinat Ajoke Aiyekoti Oloyede, Azeez Ayekoti, Qudus Aiyekoti and Shuaib Aiyekoti.

