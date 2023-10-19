Ex-The Nation Correspondent, Adeniyi Becomes Traditional Ruler In Osun

Former Correspondent of The Nation newspaper in Osun state, Adesoji Adeniyi, has become the new Alagbeda of Agbeda Ijesa.

Agbeda Ijesa is a town under the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, in Ilesa.

Adeniyi who had worked with the Punch and Nigerian Tribune before he joined The Nation newspaper where he worked in many states in Nigeria, was installed by Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran on Thursday.

He worked as an Osun correspondent for The Nation newspaper till he resigned to float his online medium about three years ago.

At the coronation ceremony, Oba Adeniyi popularly known in the media industry as SOJ, appreciated Oba Aromolaran for the gesture.

He expressed joy saying that he would now settle down to contribute to his town after moving around the country, reporting events for different newspapers.

The new monarch said his experience in journalism and connection would enable him to impact positively on the people of Agbeda and contribute to the development of Ijesaland.

“I’m happy to become the first Alagbeda of Agbeda Ijesa. I appreciate the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Dr. Adekunle Aromolaran, for counting me worthy of ascending the throne.

“I see this as a call to service. I’m ready to use my connection to bring development to my domain and the entire Ijesaland,” Alagbeda said.

Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun council, led by the chairman, Wasiu Ajadosu, and B-Zone secretary of the union, Rasaq Alege, thronged the event with friends and family.