Ex-Taraba PDP Chair, Bola Kona Is Dead

The former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Chief Victor Bala Kona is dead.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the PDP chieftain passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The State Party’s Acting Chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Bakari, confirmed Bala Kona’s passing, adding that he passed away after a protracted illness.

It was reported that the former Chairman had previously been transferred abroad for treatment; however, he had most recently been flown back to Nigeria, where he passed away.

Describing his demise as a rude shock to the party, Bakari said the party would no doubt miss him.

He said, “It is very unfortunate that he has to leave when we all need his leadership, political experience, and rare mobilisation skills.”

Bakari, who at the time of filing this report was in Abuja where Bala passed on, said the burial arrangements would be made public after due consultation with the family.

It would be recalled that until his death, Kona was the immediate past chairman of the PDP in Taraba State.