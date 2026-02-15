As part of activities lined up to mark the 60th birthday of a legal luminary and businessman, Obioma Success Akagburuonye, otherwise known as OSA, former Super Eagles stars will play a novelty football match to honour the philanthropist.

According to a statement by the Media Office of the Mbaise, Imo State-born lawyer, the exSuper Eagles stars including Daniel Amokachi, Moses Kpakor, Austin Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Felix Owolabi, Finidi George, Ifeanyi Udeze, Ike Shorunmu, Victor Ikpeba, Samson Siasia, among others, will feature against Hope Rising Superstars.

The statement added that the match slated for Saturday, February 21, 2026, is being coordinated by the former Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm at the Oko-Uvuru Secondary School football Field, It stated further that the match, which is part of the four-day event to commemorate the 60th birthday, will follow the official commissioning of a new football pitch and podium built and donated by Barrister Akagburuonye to Oko-Uvuru Secondary School.

“Imo State is set to host a landmark celebration as Obioma Success Akagburuonye (OSA) turns on Grace and Resilience,” the statement read.

“From conferences on Christian leadership to exhibitions on OSA’s life, the programme is packed with activities that reflect his enduring commitment to service.