Former Super Eagles midfielder and 1980 Africa Cup of Nations champion, Henry Nwosu has died at the age of 62.

The football legend reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after spending several days in intensive care.

The sad news was confirmed by former teammate and Nigerian football great Segun Odegbami, who disclosed that Nwosu died at about 4:00 a.m. after battling health complications for five days.

READ ALSO:

“After 5 days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos where he had been in Intensive Care since Wednesday.

“It is with deep pain in my heart that I have to be the conveyor of the news of the death of Henry Nwosu MON,” Odegbami wrote.

Born on June 6, 1963, Henry Nwosu rose to prominence as a talented and intelligent midfielder, becoming one of the most admired players of his generation.

He made history as the youngest member of Nigeria’s victorious squad at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the national team secure the country’s first continental title.

Nwosu also represented Nigeria at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, where he scored the nation’s only goal in the tournament.

His international career extended through multiple AFCON tournaments, including 1982, 1984, and 1988, where Nigeria finished as runners-up twice.

Nwosu’s death comes just days after the passing of veteran national team coach Adegboye Onigbinde, who died on March 10.