Ex- Super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Passes Away

Nigeria’s football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its greatest icons, Christian Chukwu, former captain and coach of the national football team, the Super Eagles.

The news was disclosed by his longtime friend and former Green Eagles teammate, Olusegun Odegbami, who confirmed that Chukwu passed away on Saturday between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m.

In a heartfelt message, Odegbami wrote: “My Chairman has passed on. I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and teammate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s football history, former captain and coach of Nigeria’s national football team, has passed on.”

The sad news was conveyed to Odegbami by another football legend and former goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, MON.

Fondly called “Chairman,” Chukwu was a towering figure in Nigerian football.

He captained the Green Eagles (now Super Eagles) to their historic 1980 African Cup of Nations triumph and later led them to glory as a coach at the 2004 AFCON, where Nigeria clinched third place.

A defender known for his commanding presence and leadership on and off the pitch, Chukwu was widely revered across Africa.

Odegbami added in his tribute:

“May ‘Onyim’ find peace with Our Creator in Heaven, and console his family.”

