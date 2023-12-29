Ex-students of St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Agege’ Inaugurate Global Alumni Body

A global alumni body has been inaugurated by former students of St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Idimangoro, Agege, Lagos. Coming after several attempts, the alumni body of the 61-year-old school was set recently in November.

The epoch-making event was graced by eminent personalities including past and present principals, old students in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, friends and well- wishers across the globe. Some of these notable guests at the event were foremost principles of the school at one time or the other, Mrs. M. K. O. Jibowu, Mrs. Fola Akinsanmi and Mrs. Okunaya.

Others are Mr. Samuel Ogunduyilemi Ogunyemi, a former teacher who retired as Director at the Lagos State Ministry of Education and the school’s current principal, Mr Iseyemi. The inaugurated executives will be led by Mrs. Toyin Ukana- Bisiriyu of the 1977 set as global President, Revd. Kola Akinduro (1983 set) as Vice President, Mr. Adeyinka Obafemi (1988 set) as Secretary and Mr. Bayo Ayoade (1997 set) as Assistant Secretary General.

Others are Mr. Sunday Adewole (1988 set) as PRO, Mr. Akintan Akinyemi (2001 set) as Assistant PRO, Madam Idiat Awotunde (1977 set) as Welfare Secretary and Mrs Comfort Temitope Badmus (1991 set) as Assistant Welfare Secretary. Mrs Gbemisola Ashade (1992 set) was elected Treasurer, Barrister Emenike Benjamin (1983 set) as Legal Adviser, Mr. Adetunji Adeyiga (1987 set) as Programme Coordinator, Mr. Sarafa Bello (1988 set) as Programme Coordinator 2 while Mr. Lukman Akande (1980 set) and Mr. Richard Irabor (2006 set) were both elected Auditors.