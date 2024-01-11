Ex-student Surprises Old Teacher With Car Gift, a Year’s Worth of Fuel

In a show of gratitude and appreciation, a former student recently astounded his former teacher with an un- expected and generous car gift, expressing profound appreciation for his mentor’s guidance and support. The heartwarming gesture unfolded when Dr. Dominic Nwankwu (Ogbuodom), a past student of St. John Bosco Seminary, Isuaniocha, decided to honour his former educator, Monsignor Sylvester Mgbemfulu, in an extraordinary way.

Having recognised the significant impact of his teacher’s guidance on his life, Dominic presented the car through the Savio-Bosco Old Boys(SABOBA) and was accompanied by the Board of Trustees Chairman, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, the Association’s President, Comrade Celestine Ostende Oguegbu, the Secretary General, Sir. Chidubem Charles Iloghalu and two other priest-members, Frs. Charles Chidubem and Em- manuel Ezeonu.

The touching exchange took place yesterday at St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Nibo, where emotions ran high as the teacher received the unexpected gift. Overwhelmed by the student’s gesture, the teacher expressed deep gratitude and disbelief at the thoughtful and generous present. He prayed for God to continue to guide and guard his former students. During the handover, Dr. Nwankwo expressed his intention to provide Msgr. Mgbemfulu with N50,000 for immediate vehicle maintenance, three years of insurance coverage, and a monthly fuel allowance of N100,000 for a year.

He emphasised that this gesture is aimed to show gratitude for Msgr. Mgbemfulu’s unwavering support and guidance throughout their educational journey. “We were deeply influenced by the teacher’s dedication and commitment to education, and this act was a way to express profound gratitude, especially in support of his 50th anniversary of priestly ordination,” Dr. Nwankwo stated.