Ex-Student Defends Amupitan’s Academic Record

A former student and Kinsman of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, the Chairman-designate of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Adedotun Ajulo, has defended the academic record of his former lecturer at the University of Jos.

Ajulo, a Lagos State-based legal practitioner, dismissed the insinuation that the INEC Chairman-designate falsified his academic record, especially the secondary school records.

In his statement titled “Prof. Amupitan: Setting the Record Straight on His Educational Journey and Predictable Success as INEC Chairman,” he said the resort to falsification of academic records came up because of the failure to weaponise his geopolitical background.

Ajulo, in his statement, said recent social media insinuations suggesting that Prof Amupitan did not obtain a secondary school education betray not only ignorance but deliberate mischief.

He said, “Let us set the record straight. In those days, Nigeria’s educational calendar was stable and uninterrupted, unlike the frequent disruptions of today. Schools followed a predictable rhythm. Students typically sat for their West African School Certificate (WASSC or WAEC) examinations in May/June and could begin tertiary education by September or October.

“It was also completely normal to register for JAMB with ‘awaiting results’, meaning admission could be secured while waiting for the final WAEC results to be released. Once the results were out and verified, the admission stood.

“So, for someone as brilliant as Joash Amupitan, his quick academic progression was not only possible, it was a mark of his exceptional intellect and discipline.

“Ironically, the literal meaning of his surname, Amupitan, “A man to be referenced by history, perfectly captures his life’s journey. From humble beginnings in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, he has grown into one of Nigeria’s most cerebral legal minds, admired for his integrity, scholarship, and apolitical disposition.

“His family background reflects discipline and purpose. His mother, a devoted teacher, rose to become the Headmistress of First Baptist Primary School, Otun Quarters, Ayetoro-Gbede, the same school young Joash attended, while his father, also an accomplished teacher, later resigned to serve as a respected community magistrate.

“Joash displayed uncommon brilliance early on, skipping from Primary Four straight to St. Barnabas Secondary School, Kabba. There, he studied alongside the likes of Hon. Duro Meseko, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, and Professor Shola Solomon of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

“In 1982, he proceeded to the Kwara State College of Technology, School of Basic Studies, as the youngest in his class, from 1982 to 1984. (The institution later became Kwara State Polytechnic.)

“There, he earned his Higher School Certificate (HSC), which paved the way for Direct Entry admission, a system that allows students to begin from the second year (Part Two) instead of starting afresh from Part One, into the university to study Law, a field in which he has since excelled with distinction.

“Now, think about it, how could a man who supposedly never completed secondary school have gained admission into the School of Basic Studies, earned an HSC, and later completed his law degree with outstanding results?

“How could he have advanced academically to earn multiple postgraduate degrees, including a Master of Laws (LL.M), and eventually risen to become a Professor of Law and Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Jos?

“Add to that his call to the Nigerian Bar, his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and his recognition both nationally and internationally as a legal luminary. Such feats are not possible without solid academic foundations, beginning, of course, with the West African School Certificate.

“Professor Amupitan’s career accomplishments speak for themselves. He has served as Head of the Department of Public Law, Dean of the Faculty of Law, and later Director of the School of Postgraduate Studies at the University of Jos. His publications in constitutional law, human rights, and governance reform are widely cited across the legal and academic communities.

“His service as Legal Adviser to various government institutions and his consistent advocacy for the rule of law and electoral integrity further reinforce his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most credible voices in public life.

“While public scrutiny of those in public office is understandable, it must be guided by facts, not falsehood. Professor Amupitan’s rise is the product of merit, diligence, and an unbroken commitment to excellence.

“As he assumes the mantle of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerians can only hope that his intellect, integrity, and tested antecedents will usher in a new era of credibility and transformation in the nation’s electoral process.”