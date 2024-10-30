Ex-SSG, APC Volunteer Group Pass Confidence Vote In Ganduje

Share

A group, Patriotic Volunteers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, headed by a former Secretary to the Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, has passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

The group also unveiled a former Commissioner in the State, Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo as their next nominee for chairmanship position of the APC in Kano.

Alhaji Usman Alhaji, at a press conference on Wednesday, debunked insinuations of crises in the party. He added that the new volunteer group is not a splinter faction against the leadership of the party at both state and national levels.

The former SSG, said the group’s position has since been forwarded to the National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser to the President Political, Ibrahim Masari and the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general election, Nasiru Gawuna.

Share

Please follow and like us: