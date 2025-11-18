Ex-Sports Minister Corruption, Impunity, Killing Nigerian Football

Former Minister of Sports, Youth and Social Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, says corruption, impunity and hypocrisy are the major problems destroying Nigerian football.

Dalung, in a statement issued after the Super Eagles were knocked out of the World Cup qualifying playoffs by DR Congo, said some officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) secretly benefit when the team fails because money meant for players’ bonuses ends up in their pockets.

He recalled witnessing similar issues as far back as 2002 during the Africa Cup of Nations in Mali, where there were disputes between team captain Sunday Oliseh and the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA) over arbitrary cuts in players’ bonuses.

Dalung added that even his own allowances as part of the government delegation were not paid, leaving them stranded until the Nigerian Embassy assisted them. The former minister said his efforts to demand accountability were often twisted as “ministerial interference,” with false complaints sent to FIFA and threats of sanctions used to shield corruption.

“Concerned about the declining fortunes of Nigerian football, I constituted a highpowered Technical Committee headed by Col. Abdulmumuni Aminu, alongside former NFA chairmen, past secretaries, representatives of coaches, ex-international players and the private sector and government officials.

“Among its key recommendations was a bold proposal that Nigeria should voluntarily withdraw from global football for six months and request FIFA to establish a Normalisation Committee to overhaul the governance structure before returning to competition.

This, in the committee’s view, was the only way to cleanse the system and reset Nigerian football on a sustainable path,” he said.