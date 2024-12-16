Ex-Sports Minister, Abdullahi Dumps PDP

Share

Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Bolaji Abdullah, on Monday, confirmed his resignation from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter dated December 16 and addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Ubadawaki, Kwara State, Abdullahi announced his decision to dump the main opposition party.

In the resignation letter, Abdullahi said he reached the difficult decision after days of reflection and introspection, adding that he is yet to decide which political platform to go to and what he will do in the future is left to God.

The letter reads partly, “I have had ample time to reflect, and I have come to the difficult conclusion that this is the only tenable option for me at this time.

“Mr. Chairman, please permit me to express, through you, my gratitude to the leadership of the party for the opportunities that I have had to serve the state and the country on its platform, and for the great moments we have shared.”

Abdullahi was the PDP candidate for the Kwara Central Senatorial District election in 2023. He lost the race to Salihu Mustapha of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

