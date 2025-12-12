Ex-Speaker Hails Aiyedatiwa On Owena Dam Project

A former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele, has commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the reactivation of the Owena Multipurpose Dam, as well as the Akure Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

Aiyedatiwa had performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, signaling the official commencement of construction work on the Owena Multipurpose Dam and the Akure Water Supply Project.

The Owena Multipurpose Dam Project—funded by donor agencies, the Federal Government, and the Ondo State Government—was originally conceived during the administration of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu between 2003 and 2009.

However, subsequent administrations in the state did not prioritize its completion. In a statement, Akindele said Governor Aiyedatiwa deserves genuine commendation for resuscitating the long-abandoned water scheme.

Her words “I must commend the governor for his numerous developmental initiatives, particularly his urban renewal projects. “Akure is now wearing a new look.

I have traveled to the Southern Senatorial District; I live in the Akure Central District; and I have equally been to the Northern Senatorial District.

Everywhere is taking a new shape. “I am most impressed that Mr. Governor has been thoughtful in reviving the Owena Multipurpose Dam Project. It is truly commendable.”