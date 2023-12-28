Ex-speaker, Ghali Na’Abba, Dies, Buried in Kano

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, Ghali Umar Na’Abba (CFR), is dead. Born on September 27, 1958, the 4th Speaker of the House of Representatives died in Abuja yesterday morning. According to family sources, late Na’Abba battled with an undisclosed ailment for a long time before passing away.

In the course of treatment, he was once flown abroad for medical attention during which he spent some months before he recovered, and eventually returned to Nigeria. Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, were among dignitaries who attended the funeral prayer and burial of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives in Kano, yesterday evening.

During his tenure, Umar Na’abba, spearheaded the impeachment of then President Olusegun Obasanjo for what the Reps perceived as executive interference on legislative issues. The deceased passed away around 3am yesterday morning in a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Na’Abba’s corpse was flown into the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport from Abuja.

The late speaker’s corpse was received by family members, friends, and top government functionaries around 3 pm. The corpse was taken to his residence in Kano for prayers and then to the palace of the Emir of Kano. Later, he was buried at exactly 5:38pm at the Dandolo cemetery, Goron Dutse. The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof Sani Zahraddeen. The late Na’Abba left behind one wife and 10 children.