Ex-Speaker Applauds Aiyedatiwa For Reviving Owena Multipurpose Dam Project

Former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele, has praised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for reactivating the long-abandoned Owena Multipurpose Dam and the Akure Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had, on Tuesday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony to officially kick-start construction work on both projects.

The Owena Multipurpose Dam, funded through donor agencies, the Federal Government and the Ondo State Government was first initiated during the administration of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu (2003–2009). Despite its importance, the project suffered years of neglect by successive administrations.

In her statement, Akindele said the governor deserved recognition for reviving a water scheme critical to the state’s development.

“I must commend the governor for his numerous developmental initiatives, especially his urban renewal projects,” she said.

“Akure is now wearing a new look. I have traveled to the Southern Senatorial District, I live in the Central District, and I have also visited the Northern Senatorial District. Everywhere is taking a new shape.

“I am most impressed that Mr. Governor has been thoughtful in reviving the Owena Multipurpose Dam Project. It is truly commendable.”