Ex-spanish Fa Boss Arrested In Corruption Investigation

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), was arrested yesterday as part of a corruption investigation. He was released soon after being detained on arrival in Madrid from the Dominican Republic. He is suspected of receiving illegal commissions when negotiating a lucrative deal to stage the Spanish Super Cup competition in Saudi Arabia.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a half-year jail term. Mr Rubiales denies any wrongdoing. After stepping off the plane, he was taken into a black van with several members of the Civil Guard. He was released soon after. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reports that Mr Rubiales could appear in court yesterday. Mr Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic when police searched his home last month.