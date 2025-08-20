Ex-Sokoto PDP Financial Secretary Defects To APC

The political landscape of Sokoto State took a new twist on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, as Hon. Nasiru Yahaya Isa, popularly known as Wamban Isa, officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Isa, a retired Permanent Secretary and former State Financial Secretary of the PDP in Sokoto, was warmly received at the APC State Secretariat by the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida, alongside other party stalwarts.

Speaking during the brief but colourful reception, Achida described Isa’s return as a “homecoming,” recalling his immense contributions to the growth and stability of the APC in Sokoto during its formative years.

"We are delighted to welcome back Hon. Nasiru Yahaya Isa, a man who labored with us during the early days of APC in Sokoto.

“He stood firm with the party until 2022, when he decided to pitch a tent with the PDP. Today, he has chosen to return home, and we assure him that he will be treated equally like every other member of our great party,” Achida said.

The Chairman further expressed optimism that Isa’s return would strengthen the party’s grassroots support base, particularly in Isa Local Government and across Sokoto East Senatorial District, where he commands significant influence.

Hon. Isa, while addressing party leaders and supporters, explained that his decision to rejoin the APC was borne out of conviction and the need to contribute to the development of the state under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

“I am happy to be back home. APC remains my political family. I was part of its foundation in Sokoto, and I cannot deny the role it has played in shaping my political career.

“I have returned to contribute my quota to the success of the party and the progress of Sokoto State,” he declared.

The defection of Hon. Isa, a seasoned technocrat and respected political figure, is seen by political observers as a major boost to the APC ahead of future political contests in Sokoto, considering his wide network and grassroots connections.

The event was attended by APC executives, party elders, youth and women leaders, as well as a large crowd of supporters who thronged the secretariat to witness the ceremony.