Ex-Sokoto Gov, Raji Inaugurates N4.1bn Rural Road Project

Former Military Administrator of Sokoto State, Navy Captain Abdul Rashid Adisa Raji (Rtd), has inaugurated the 14.4-kilometre Buzulega–Lukuwa–Yargada–Malikawa rural road project in the state.

The road, valued at ₦4,164,165,948.20, was executed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), a partnership involving the World Bank, the Federal Government, the French Government, and the Sokoto State Government.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Ahmed Aliyu described the project as a major boost to rural connectivity and economic development, linking the Gwadabawa, Kware, and Wurno Local Government Areas.

He expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and development partners for their support and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure and living standards across Sokoto State.

In his remarks, Navy Captain Adisa Raji (Rtd) stressed the importance of infrastructure in driving rural transformation and commended residents for their resilience and cooperation.

Chairmen of the beneficiary local councils lauded the Governor for delivering on his promises, describing the project as a “game-changer” that will ease movement, boost trade, and enhance agricultural productivity.

The National Coordinator of RAAMP and other dignitaries who attended the event also commended the project’s potential to stimulate socio-economic growth in rural communities.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, described the project as a milestone in the state’s development journey and prayed for continued peace and prosperity for Sokoto and its people.