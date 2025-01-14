Ex-Sokoto Gov, Bafarawa Dumps PDP

Share

…His exit is a painful movement –Dingyadi

An erstwhile Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, January 14,

The letter of resignation which was copied to the PDP Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), and signed by the former governor reads, “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“This decision, though deeply personal and difficult, is borne out of my commitment to a new chapter of service that aligns with my vision of uplifting humanity through empowering the youth.

“Over the years, I have been honoured to be part of the PDP, a platform that has significantly shaped Nigeria’s political landscape and contributed immensely to nation-building.

However, I have recently dedicated myself to a new youth movement that seeks to inspire, empower, and transform the lives of our young people, who are the bedrock of our nation’s future.

In light of this, I wish to avoid any potential conflict of interest that may arise from my political affiliations.

My focus will now be solely on creating avenues for youth empowerment, fostering innovation, and promoting values that build a prosperous future for all.

I remain grateful for the opportunities I have had to contribute to the party and its ideals. I commend the leadership and members for their relentless efforts to promote democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

As I transition into this new phase of my life, I seek your understanding and wish the PDP continued success in its endeavours.

Thank you for your guidance, camaraderie, and the opportunity to serve under this noble platform.

Contacted for his reaction, Yusuf Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant to the National Chairman PDP said the former Gov Bafarawa’s existence from our party at the moment is not something of a celebration.

Dingyadi stated that the decision is a painful development at the moment of our political journey seeking unity, cohesion and progress among party supporters across the country.

The party is in the process of reconciliation and forgiveness, anything taking these efforts back is not going to be good for our collective unity and development.

Even though he made such a decision to leave our party, we will continue to pursue and seek his returns in order to boost our future success; because parties are like barracks, anytime you see soldiers going, there are some soldiers coming.

