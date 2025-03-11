New Telegraph

March 11, 2025
Ex-Sokoto Gov, Bafarawa Denies Joining SDP

Former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has denied the rumour circulating on social media that he has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

This denial comes after a viral post on social media claimed he had joined the opposition party.

Bafarawa, a Nigerian politician who served as the executive governor of Sokoto State from 1999 to 2007, had earlier announced his departure from the PDP in a letter dated January 8, 2025, to focus on his youth empowerment initiative, the Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative (NSYEI).

He had also announced his retirement from politics at various events, stating he would not contest or hold any political positions.

A close associate of Bafarawa described the defection rumor as “fake and untrue,” adding that the former governor is currently out of the country and unaware of the development.

