March 12, 2025
Ex-Sokoto Gov, Bafarawa, Debunks Joining SDP

A former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has denied rumors of his joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on March 11, 2025.

This denial comes after a viral post on social media claimed he had joined the SDP. Bafarawa, a Nigerian politician who served as the executive governor of Sokoto State from 1999 to 2007, had earlier announced his departure from the PDP in a letter dated January 8, 2025, to focus on his youth empowerment initiative, the Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative (NSYEI).

He had also announced his retirement from politics at various events, stating he would not contest or hold any political positions.

A close associate of Bafarawa described the defection rumor as “fake and untrue,” adding that the former governor was out of the country and unaware of the development.

