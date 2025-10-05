Ex-Sokoto Deputy Gov Gives Away Dingyadi’s Daughter In Marriage

In a grand ceremony attended by dignitaries from across the country, the former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Muhammad Maniru Dan’iya, gave out the daughter of Yusuf Dingyadi, Ikleemah, in marriage.

Dingyadi is a former Senior Special Assistant to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a prominent PDP chieftain in Sokoto State.

Ikleemah was married to Adamu Yusuf Uba DK, with the marriage solemnized after the payment of a ₦200,000 dowry, officiated by Sheikh Zakariyya Imam of Sultan Hassan Dan Ma’azu Jumu’at Mosque, Runjin Sambo Area, Sokoto.

During the ceremony, Imam Zakariyya urged the couple to view their new status as both a responsibility and a significant stage of life. He advised them to prioritize love, mutual understanding, and the pursuit of both Islamic and general knowledge to build a successful home.

He also called on national leaders to focus more on citizens’ welfare, security, and unity to achieve the goals of good governance.

The bride’s father, Yusuf Dingyadi, expressed gratitude to all attendees for honoring the occasion.

He advised the couple to uphold harmony and understanding in their home to raise a valuable and exemplary family.

The well-attended ceremony drew a large number of dignitaries, including former deputy governors from Kaduna, Kebbi, and Katsina States; former and serving commissioners; special advisers; two deputy vice chancellors; academics; politicians; Islamic clerics; community leaders; and other prominent figures.