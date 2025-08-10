Ex-SGF, Mustapha Denies Link To Opposition Alliance

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has distanced himself from reports linking him to an opposition alliance and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a personally signed statement, Mustapha dismissed the claims as fake news, clarifying that he has not joined any opposition group or engaged in discussions with those involved.

“My attention has been drawn to a news story associating me with the opposition alliance and their choice of the ADC as their political party. I want the general public to know that this is fake news. I am not in any opposition alliance, and I am not in any discussion with those who are involved,” he said.

Mustapha, who served as Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before its merger into the All Progressives Congress (APC), described himself as one of the founding fathers of the ruling party.

“I cannot, in all reasonableness, walk away from a party I helped to form. I am in the APC. If our party has problems, as all the other parties do, we will stay and fix those problems. We don’t solve problems by decamping to other parties,” he stated.