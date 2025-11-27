The former Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has openly challenged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to account for the significant funds provided by FIFA for the team’s 2023 Women’s World Cup (WWC) preparations.
New Telegraph reports that the NFF has faced mounting criticism in recent weeks, with many Nigerians accusing the federation of mismanaging money allocated for various tournaments.
This online platform gathered that weeks ago, the NFF received funds from FIFA yearly for sports development and also for tournament preparations.
However, there has been no accountability and no structural usefulness of those funds allocated to them.
Waldrum Questions NFF
In a resurfaced video now circulating widely online, Waldrum alleged that the NFF received $960,000 (around ₦1.4 billion) from FIFA back in October 2022.
“I have a real close contact here in the US that is very connected with some of the board at FIFA,” Waldrum stated in the video.
“This person told me that in October, every country was given $960k from FIFA to prepare for the World Cup. Where is that money?”
“If Nigeria got that money, why didn’t we have a camp in November?” he questioned. “We went to Japan, we flew in and played the game and went home.
“Some of our players didn’t arrive until the morning before the game… Five players who were going to start for me arrived the night before.”
“If countries don’t have the money to buy business class tickets for everybody, FIFA will fund the money and buy those tickets and just deduct it from the money you get from FIFA after the World Cup,” he explained. “So there’s no excuse.”
“I don’t have an analyst, and I scout,” he said. “The US has a scout in Europe, watching teams play… We don’t even have scouts going with us to Australia. If we get out of our group, I don’t even have anybody to scout games in other groups.”
These allegations resurface as the NFF works to arrange an international friendly for the Super Falcons during the upcoming FIFA window, with the team preparing for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.