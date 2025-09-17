Ex-Senator, PR Expert, Ex-VC Endorse ‘Leading In A Storm’ For Public, Private Sector Leaders

A trio of respected voices from business, academia, and communications have endorsed “Leading in a Storm,” the new book by Dr. Dakuku Peterside, calling it a practical and timely guide for leaders navigating disruption across sectors.

The book’s practicality ensures its immediate applicability to leaders’ roles, making it a valuable resource in today’s uncertain world. Senator Daisy Danjuma, Executive Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum, described the book as “a clear, practical guide for navigating crisis and disruption,” noting its relevance to both public and private sector leaders.

“Dakuku Peterside emphasises key tools such as understanding context, maintaining composure, making sense of complexity, proactive decision-making, effective communication, adaptability, teamwork, and continuous learning. “These insights— which I find useful and practical—make “Leading in a Storm”essential reading for leaders at every level. “Any leader serious about thriving in today’s uncertain world will find this work indispensable”, she said.