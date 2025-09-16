Ex-Senator, PR Expert Endorse ‘Leading In A Storm’ For Public & Private Sector Leaders

A trio of respected voices from business, academia, and communications have endorsed “Leading in a Storm,” the new book by Dr. Dakuku Peterside, calling it a practical and timely guide for leaders navigating disruption across sectors.

The book’s practicality ensures its immediate applicability to leaders’ roles, making it a valuable resource in today’s uncertain world.

Senator Daisy Danjuma, Executive Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum, described the book as “a clear, practical guide for navigating crisis and disruption,” noting its relevance to both public and private sector leaders.

“Dakuku Peterside emphasises key tools such as understanding context, maintaining composure, making sense of complexity, proactive decision-making, effective communication, adaptability, teamwork, and continuous learning,” she said.

“These insights—which I find useful and practical—make “Leading in a Storm” essential reading for leaders at every level. Any leader serious about thriving in today’s uncertain world will find this work indispensable.”

Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami, immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin and former Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, underscored the book’s urgency amid global volatility.

“With the world experiencing turmoil in all aspects of existence, leaders must be adequately equipped to navigate uncertainties,” she noted, adding that “a practical use of this book may well serve as the needed guidance to ensure leaders succeed.”

She highlighted Peterside’s core thesis that crisis is the new normal, urging a shift from reactive crisis management to proactive, transformative leadership built on competencies such as Contextual Intelligence, Strategic Foresight, Decisive Action, and Adaptive Resilience.

Public relations specialist Lami Tumaka, Chairman, Blue Economy Nigeria Ltd, praised the work from firsthand experience of Peterside’s leadership.

“Having had the privilege of witnessing Dakuku Peterside’s leadership prowess firsthand while working closely with him during his tenure at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), I was eager to dive into his latest work,” she said.

“Leading in a Storm- is a masterclass in crisis leadership, offering practical strategies for navigating turbulent times.

Peterside’s emphasis on adaptability, resilience, and decisive action is a timely reminder that effective leadership is crucial in times of uncertainty. His nuanced exploration of leadership challenges is both insightful and actionable, making this book a valuable resource for leaders across various sectors.”

Building on his bestselling book, Strategic Turnaround: The Story of a Government Agency, Dr. Peterside’s new book distils lessons from years in politics, leadership roles and public administration into a field-tested playbook for navigating volatility and uncertainty.

“Leading in a Storm” equips readers to read context, communicate with clarity, make tough calls under pressure, and mobilise teams to learn and adapt—no matter the headwinds.

What sets this book apart is its focus on practical strategies and its author’s extensive experience in crisis leadership.