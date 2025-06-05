Ex-Senator, Jibril Aminu Dies At 85

Share

Former Nigerian senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial district, Professor Jibril Aminu has passed away at the age of 85.

New Telegraph gathered that the former Senator died on Wednesday, June 4 in Abuja after a long illness.

Professor Aminu also served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States (US) from 1999 to 2003.

He later became a senator, representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District from 2003 to 2011.

A respected heart specialist (cardiologist), Professor Aminu got his first medical degree from the University of Ibadan in 1965.

He later earned a PhD in medicine from the Royal Post-Graduate Medical School in London in 1972.

He is survived by two wives and nine children.

