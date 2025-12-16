Ex-Senate Whip Commends Gov Otti For Transforming Abia’s Urban Landscape

Former Deputy Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, has commended Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for what he described as a remarkable transformation of Aba and other major cities in the state through renewed infrastructure development and improved urban sanitation.

Senator Ibok Essien, who is also the Founder of Ritman University, Ikot Ekpene, made the remark while traveling through Aba and Umuahia en route to Rivers State.

He expressed delight at the scale and pace of development carried out by the Otti administration in just over two years.

Highlighting the turnaround of Aba’s urban roads and drainage projects, he specifically praised the reconstruction of the once-dilapidated Port Harcourt Road, now expanded into a modern six-lane carriageway with streetlights, roundabouts, and proper drainage, describing it as the restoration of a major economic artery long neglected.

Drawing from personal experience, the elder statesman recalled that he was part of the team of engineers that supervised the original construction of Aba urban roads and drainage systems, including the Port Harcourt Road, between 1979 and 1983, when Abia was part of the old Imo State under the late Sam Mbakwe.

He observed that the prolonged neglect of roads and infrastructure over the decades makes the current expansion and upgrade a landmark intervention that has restored connectivity and eased movement across the commercial city.

The Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) also praised the remodelling and reconstruction of the Ariaria International Market, noting that the project has repositioned Aba as a modern commercial hub with facilities meeting international standards.

He further commended the construction of roads in Umuahia, the evacuation of long-standing refuse dumps, and the overall improvement in urban sanitation, stressing that these efforts have returned Abia’s cities to functional and livable conditions.

Senator Ibok Essien emphasized that the fact Aba is now passable after decades of poor roads reflects purposeful leadership.

He added that with the speed of development under Governor Otti, Abia is steadily reclaiming its position as a leading economic and industrial centre in the South-East.

The former National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also called for sustained public support for Governor Otti, noting that development thrives best when leaders are encouraged by their citizens.

He commended the synergy between Governor Otti and his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Pastor Umo Eno, saying both leaders have demonstrated a shared commitment to urban renewal and people-centric governance, deserving collective support in their respective states.