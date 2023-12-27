Ex-Senate President Lawan Mourns Akeredolu, Na’Abba’s Demise

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has mourned the demise of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Akeredolu died at the age of 67, and Na’Abba 65.

Lawan, in a statement issued, on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, said that the deaths of both leaders have left a void in the political and governance landscape of the nation.

He describes Akeredolu as a visionary leader whose commitment to the prosperity of Ondo state was evident in his numerous achievements.

According to the former Senate President, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, on the other hand, was a strong advocate for democracy who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s democratic governance during the time he held sway as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

The statement reads, “It is with great sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I mourn the passing of two distinguished leaders: Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba. Their deaths have left an irreparable void in the political and governance landscape of our nation.

“Governor Akeredolu, a true son of Ondo State, was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of his people. His unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of Ondo State was evident in his numerous achievements, including the infrastructural development projects, economic initiatives, and agricultural reforms he implemented during his tenure. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

“Former Speaker Na’Abba, a respected statesman and a strong advocate for democracy served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003.

“During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s democratic governance. His principled stand against corruption and his dedication to the rule of law earned him widespread admiration. His contributions to our democracy will always be remembered.

“The passing of these two great leaders is a reminder of the transient nature of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and associates of Governor Akeredolu and Former Speaker Na’Abba. Their legacies will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew them.”