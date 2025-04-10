Ex-Senate Chief Whip, Rowland Owie Loses Wife

Share

The wife of the former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie, Mrs Helen, has reportedly passed on at the age of 71 years.

Confirming her passing in a statement issued by her husband, Helen passed away peacefully in Abuja on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, after a brief illness.

The statement added that the deceased is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and a wide circle of loved ones whose lives she touched deeply.

He described her as a God-fearing woman, a great manager of resources, and a devoted wife and mother.

The former lawmaker said the family requests prayers for the peaceful repose of her soul and invokes the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mediatrix of All Graces, that she may envelop Helen in her heavenly blue mantle and present her gently to the throne of grace.

The statement noted that further announcements regarding funeral rites and arrangements will be shared in due course

“When Helen came into my life over five decades ago, she lovingly made our home a safe space. She united my family and treated my late mother, Aghatise Owie, who delivered 11 children for my father, of whom I am the only surviving child, with the deepest compassion and honour.

“Helen was a true devotee of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her life was a testament to humility, kindness, and enduring service. She was my pillar, my peace, and my partner in all things. Her quiet strength and abiding faith were the foundation of our family life.”

