Ex-SEC Boss, Oteh, Wins BCA Business Book Of The Year Award

A former Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Arunma Oteh’s book, All Hands on Deck: Unleash Prosperity Through World-Class Capital Markets, has been picked as the winner of the BCA Business Book of the Year Award 2025.

A statement yesterday said, in the work, Oteh underscored the critical role of capital markets and the need for integrated, well-functioning capital markets in driving Africa’s development.

The statement said through sharp analysis and compelling narrative, the book delved into the structural challenges facing the continent, while offering an unflinching look at the realities of business and economic transformation across Africa.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the Institute of Directors in London on Friday July 4, 2025, where the winner received a trophy and a cash prize of $10,000.

Held annually, the award ceremony also features the Kay Whiteman Memorial Lecture. Whiteman was a journalist who dedicated his life to covering African affairs.

This year’s guest speaker was financier and investor Mr. Papa Ndiaye, non-executive Chairman of Ecobank, a private equity stalwart and founding partner of Advanced Finance and Investment Group (AFIG Funds)