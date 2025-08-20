Ex-S’Eagles Striker, Ideye Drops Football

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Brown Ideye has announced his retirement from football, New Telegraph reports.

The Star Striker made this disclosure in a statement issued via his verifed X handle on Tuesday, August 19.

Announcing his retirement, the 36-year-old thanked God for his successful football career and announced its end.

He wrote, “After much thought and consideration with mixed emotions, I’ve decided to retire from professional football.

READ ALSO

“I would first like to thank God for the talent and the long career I’ve enjoyed. I thank my family and friends for their unwavering love, support, and understanding to this day.

New Telegraph recalls that the stellar striker won 28 caps and scored six times for Nigeria in international matches, including England, Greece, China, Ukraine, and Spain.

He was also part of the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.