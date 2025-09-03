Ex-SDP Guber Candidate, Akingboye Dies In Lagos

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2024 Ondo state governorship elections and a prominent businessman, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye has passed away.

Akingboye, who was the CEO of Benshore Maritime and Clog Oil Systems, as well as President of WeAfrica Group, died on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at his residence in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.

His death was announced in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant and Media Adviser, Oyeniyi Iwakun.

READ ALSO:

Before his death, Akingboye also held the traditional title of Olowomeye I of Ikaleland.

According to the statement, he was described as a man of “unwavering integrity, accomplished in business, philanthropy, and community leadership,” who lived a fulfilled and purposeful life.

He is survived by his wives, children, grandchildren, and siblings.

The family said burial arrangements and further details would be communicated in due course.