Ex-Rivers LG Chairmen Visit Fubara, Declare Loyalty

The immediate past Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State on Wednesday paid a solidarity visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara at his private residence in Port Harcourt, declaring their “unflinching loyalty” to his leadership.

During the visit, they also sought divine intervention in the State’s current political situation, affirming their commitment to the “Rivers First” mantra under Fubara’s administration.

The delegation was led by the former Chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State Chapter, and former Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Ezebunwo Ichemati.

The former Chairmen prayed for God’s guidance and protection over the Governor during what they described as a trying time in the State’s political history.

They emphasized that this is a critical moment for Rivers’ people to remain united and law-abiding to prevent adversaries from advancing their agenda.

Reaffirming their support, the 23 former Chairmen said that their visit was aimed at reassuring the Governor of their unwavering loyalty and dedication to his mandate.

They also urged the people of Rivers State to continue rallying behind Governor Fubara despite the current challenges facing the State.

