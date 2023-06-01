Ex-rivers Guber Candidate In Court, Demands Efcc, Icpc Probe Of Wike

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 general elections, Precious Elekima, has filed a suit in the Federal High Court demanding the probe of former Governor Nyesom Wike in the handling of funds. Elekima, who is joined in the suit by the Incorporated Trustees of People’s Life Improvement Foundation (PLIF), a group, marked FHC/ PH/CS/199/2023 claimed that Wike diverted funds belonging to Rivers.

They claimed that they decided to file the the suit because the defendants failed to act on their petition dated May 23. They prayed the court to compel the inspector- general of police (IGP), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to look into how Wike spent funds in his eight years in office and the banks that he used in executing some of his projects.