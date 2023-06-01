New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ex-rivers Guber Candidate…

Ex-rivers Guber Candidate In Court, Demands Efcc, Icpc Probe Of Wike

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 general elections, Precious Elekima, has filed a suit in the Federal High Court demanding the probe of former Governor Nyesom Wike in the handling of funds. Elekima, who is joined in the suit by the Incorporated Trustees of People’s Life Improvement Foundation (PLIF), a group, marked FHC/ PH/CS/199/2023 claimed that Wike diverted funds belonging to Rivers.

They claimed that they decided to file the the suit because the defendants failed to act on their petition dated May 23. They prayed the court to compel the inspector- general of police (IGP), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to look into how Wike spent funds in his eight years in office and the banks that he used in executing some of his projects.

Read Previous

Makinde Appoints Acting Cmd For Lautech Teaching Hospital
Read Next

How Former Pdp Chairman’s Son, Others Perpetrated Oil Subsidy Fraud -EFCC

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023