The Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives , Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase CON has congratulated Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on his emergence as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by his media aide, Umar Muhammad Puma , Wase described the emergence of Prof. Nentawe as a strategic bolster and renewed credibility to the ruling APC, as the party geared towards 2027 elections .

“As an academician, throughout intellectual, a grassroots politician, a seasoned administrator with wealth of experience and track record of patriotism and selfless service, i have no doubt in my mind that he will add immense value to the present administration’s Renew Hope Agenda.

“I am confident that under his leadership, the APC will gain more and more strength and clear direction, especially as we consolidate on the gains of Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Prof. Nentawe on his well-deserved emergence as the National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As you assume office, I pray for wisdom, strength, and guidance as you lead our party towards greater victories and national development.”