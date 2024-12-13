Ex-Reps Deputy Minority Leader, Okechukwu Dumps PDP

Share

Former Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu has resigned his membership in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman, Owelli/Amoli/Ugbo/Ogugu Ward, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State dated December 6, 2024, Okechukwu who represented Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State in the 7th, 8th and 9th National Assembly expressed his profound gratitude to the party for the opportunity given to him to represent his people for the period.

The letter read thus “I write to notify you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party and to express my profound gratitude to the Party for the platform given to me to represent the people of Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency in the 7th, 8th and 9th National Assembly.

“As Deputy Chairman, Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Chairman, Committee on Works and Deputy Minority Leader, we made our modest contributions to various infrastructure projects, including mainstreaming the commencement of the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja – Kano Road and Lagos-Ibadan Road, amongst others.

“In the same vein, we re-tooled and passed the COREN Bill that was signed by Mr President for better engineering practice in Nigeria.

“I am hopeful that going forward, we will continue to do our best for the common good of our people”.

Recall that Okechukwu is the Chief of Staff to Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and has just been nominated by President Bola Tinubu as Executive Director (Projects) of the newly established South East Development Commission ( SEDC).

